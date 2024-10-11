Jay Pharoah

Next, Jennifer welcomes Assistant Principal Tony Wishard from Fredericksburg, VA. Tony's journey from teacher to administrator recently went viral, as he shared heartfelt memories of his students from over the years. In his 12-year career, Tony has gone above and beyond to support his students, not only in the classroom but also in their personal lives. He's known for using his own funds to provide essentials. Tony regularly eats lunch with students, celebrates their milestones, and serves as a coach and mentor to many.