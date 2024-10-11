Joel McHale, Terry Crews & Tichina Arnold Join the Guest Lineup

Cliff Lipson/Copyrighted

Season 3 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” continues with a star-studded lineup!

Tune in October 14 to October 18 to see Jennifer Hudson sit down with big names from the world of television, movies, music, and more.

Monday, October 14

Cliff Lipson/CBS

Actor and host Joel McHale stops by to chat about the new season of “Crime Scene Kitchen.”

Jennifer welcomes 12-year-old award-winning inventor Anirudh Rao from Lone Tree, CO. Anirudh will share the inspiration behind his groundbreaking invention — an early tornado detection system that extends the warning time from 15 to 45 minutes. His innovative work has earned him recognition across the STEM community.

Tuesday, October 15

Dalvin Adams/HGTV

Actor Blair Underwood discusses his role in the STARZ series “Three Women”

R&B sensation Victoria Monét unveils the details of her highly anticipated album “JAGUAR II: Deluxe Edition."

HGTV’s hosts Keith & Evan stop by to chat about the new season of “HGTV’s Bargain Block: New Orleans.”

Wednesday, October 16

CNN

CNN Host Jake Tapper drops by and will be joined by his daughter Alice Paul Tapper to discuss her new book “Use Your Voice.”

Plus, “Sean the Science Kid” from Lilburn, GA, is here to share his enthusiasm about teaching others about science. His viral videos have become a beloved sensation, teaching people fun science facts and answering questions.

Thursday, October 17

Matt Misisco

Actor and comedian Jay Pharoah on the inspiration behind his upcoming YouTube comedy stand-up special.

Comedian Allison Reese will perform her spot-on impression of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Next, Jennifer welcomes Assistant Principal Tony Wishard from Fredericksburg, VA. Tony's journey from teacher to administrator recently went viral, as he shared heartfelt memories of his students from over the years. In his 12-year career, Tony has gone above and beyond to support his students, not only in the classroom but also in their personal lives. He's known for using his own funds to provide essentials. Tony regularly eats lunch with students, celebrates their milestones, and serves as a coach and mentor to many.

Friday, October 18

Kwaku Alston/Copyrighted

“The Gift of Love: Jennifer’s Holiday in October Special.”

Jennifer Hudson will give an exclusive debut performance from her new holiday album “The Gift of Love.” Get ready for a magical musical moment that will light up your holiday season!

Actors Tichina Arnold and Terry Crews join Jennifer to discuss the exciting reboot of “Everybody Still Hates Chris.”

Plus, Jennifer welcomes the Senters Family from Phoenix, AZ — Ryan and Sara Senters, along with their nine adopted children. Together, they will share their powerful journey of founding Ohana, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting foster youth in Arizona. Through Ohana, the Senters family provides life-changing opportunities, including mentorship programs, career services, and transformative experiences that help these young people thrive beyond their immediate communities.