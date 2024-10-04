Josh Groban is here to talk about his nonprofit Find Your Light Foundation and its upcoming annual Find Your Light Benefit Concert for Arts Education.

Jennifer also welcomes William “Billy” Green Jr. from Harlem, New York. A proud Puerto Rican, Black, Italian, gay, and nonbinary teacher, Billy has taught chemistry and physics for over 20 years at A. Philip Randolph, a Title I high school. Named the 2023 New York State Teacher of the Year and Grand Marshal of the Queens Pride Parade, Billy’s passion for teaching, shaped by his experience with homelessness, drives him to serve underserved schools, as well as the prison on Rikers Island. He also co-leads the school’s LGBTQ affinity group and founded an LGBTQ youth support center in East Harlem.