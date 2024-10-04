Jimmy Kimmel, Tems

Jennifer also welcomes Dr. Brian Rambarran, a urologist from Buffalo, New York, who is also a dedicated pilot. Once a month, Dr. Rambarran flies rescue missions to save animals, with a viral video of him unloading puppies garnering millions of views. For the past 12 years, he’s been rescuing dogs from kill shelters and euthanasia lists in Asheville, North Carolina, and transporting them to Nickel City Canine Rescue in Buffalo. As a urological cancer surgeon, he saves lives — and he gives dogs a second chance at life, too.