Cast of 'Nobody Wants This'

Jennifer also welcomes Maria Niemetz from Ontario, California, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and National Hispanic Heritage Month. Maria is an NICU nurse, grandmother, and breast cancer survivor. We’ll show a heartfelt nomination video from her daughter Rosanna and former daughter-in-law Cristina, both in the audience, and invite them to join Maria onstage. To top it off, Maria’s whole family, including her grandchildren, will walk out and surprise her.