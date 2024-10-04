Cast of 'Nobody Wants This'
Episodes October 09, 2024
Ricky Middlesworth/Scott Gries/Emily/Knecht/Steven Bergman/Elisabeth Caren/Bonnie Nichoalds
Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, and Sherry Cola join Jennifer to chat about their Netflix series “Nobody Wants This.”
Jennifer also welcomes Maria Niemetz from Ontario, California, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and National Hispanic Heritage Month. Maria is an NICU nurse, grandmother, and breast cancer survivor. We’ll show a heartfelt nomination video from her daughter Rosanna and former daughter-in-law Cristina, both in the audience, and invite them to join Maria onstage. To top it off, Maria’s whole family, including her grandchildren, will walk out and surprise her.