Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff
Episodes October 01, 2024
White House
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff sits down with Jennifer in the studio.
Next, Jennifer welcomes Angel Everett and her mother, Dorothy Johnson, from Montgomery, Alabama, to share their family’s breast cancer journey. Angel cared for her sister Eboni through treatment and later faced her own diagnosis, undergoing a double mastectomy. Though both were declared cancer-free, Eboni’s cancer returned, and she passed away in July. The family now honors her memory by continuing her advocacy for early testing and establishing a scholarship in her name.