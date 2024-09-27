Alfonso Ribeiro
Episodes September 30, 2024
DIsney/ABC
Alfonso Ribeiro from “Dancing with the Stars” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos” is here.
Jennifer then welcomes Stephany Faublas and her daughter, Cadence, from Charlotte, South Carolina, whose viral video has millions of views. Stephany, a single mom, replaced Cadence’s iPad with educational activities before kindergarten and was surprised by her daughter’s positive reaction. Cadence now feels ready for school and dreams of getting a “good job” to buy a dog and her dream car.