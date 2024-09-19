Terrence Howard

Next, the 8-year-old “Green Twins,” Marnie and Mylah Green, join Jennifer. These adorable kids from Burnley, England, are famous for finishing each other’s sentences. Over the summer, they became internet sensations when their hilarious reaction to the price of two ice creams (£9) went viral. The sisters are enjoying their newfound fame and dream of opening an ice cream shop where kids eat for free and adults pay affordable prices. In addition to their viral stardom, they’re also competitive dancers who have won multiple European championships.