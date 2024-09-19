Jennifer then welcomes Zalah Vallien, a student from Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts in Norwalk, Connecticut, whose viral video singing the national anthem in her school’s cafeteria earned her the nickname “powerhouse.” Zalah opens up about Jennifer’s influence on her life and how meeting her is a dream come true. Originally from central Louisiana, Zalah only sees her family once or twice a year. Raised by her young single mom and pastor grandmother, she shares a close bond with her younger sister, whom she calls her “baby,” and is her biggest fan.