Season Premiere! Angela Bassett

Jennifer then welcomes Sherllay Debe Petion from Cape Coral, Florida, who gave birth to her daughter, Bithiah, at 35 weeks in the back seat of a rideshare. With her husband away, Sherllay called a rideshare to get to the hospital but went into labor en route. The driver pulled over, and Bithiah was born under a Miami highway during rush hour. Sherllay wrote in to thank the two female officers who helped her that day.