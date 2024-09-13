Season Premiere! Angela Bassett
Episodes September 16, 2024
“9-1-1” star Angela Bassett stops by for the Season 3 premiere.
Next, the MUSYCA Youth Choir of Los Angeles, California, performs in-studio.
Jennifer then welcomes Sherllay Debe Petion from Cape Coral, Florida, who gave birth to her daughter, Bithiah, at 35 weeks in the back seat of a rideshare. With her husband away, Sherllay called a rideshare to get to the hospital but went into labor en route. The driver pulled over, and Bithiah was born under a Miami highway during rush hour. Sherllay wrote in to thank the two female officers who helped her that day.