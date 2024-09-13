Dave Bautista

Jennifer also welcomes Ralmon McAfee and his 11-year-old daughter, Ma’Kynzeigh , from Houston, Texas. Ralmon made headlines after sharing an emotional video of himself crying tears of pride over his daughter’s academic achievements. Overcome with emotion as he watched Ma’Kynzeigh accept her awards, Ralmon explained that his own struggles in school and early diagnosis of learning disabilities made the moment especially meaningful. By sharing his video, Ralmon hopes to break the stigma surrounding men showing their emotions, proving that vulnerability is a sign of strength, not weakness.

Next, professional makeup artist Abby Wren from Los Angeles talks to Jennifer about how she turned her alopecia diagnosis at 15 into a powerful advocacy. Abby used to hide her condition but now fully embraces her bald look, using makeup, fashion, and her motto “Different Is Dope” to inspire others with alopecia. Through live events, meet-and-greets, and online tutorials, she empowers others to celebrate their uniqueness. Abby recently went viral after encouraging a 10-year-old girl to reveal her bald head in public for the first time, becoming the role model she wished she had growing up.