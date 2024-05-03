Sherri Shepherd

Jennifer then welcomes Autumn Goodman, a teacher from Rolling Hills Elementary in Orlando, Florida. Autumn has garnered 5.7 million likes on TikTok, frequently going viral for her “Day in the Life of an Art Teacher” vlogs. She works with many students from challenging home environments and believes that art serves as an equalizer, opening up entirely new worlds for them. Despite the challenges of limited funding and the high cost of art supplies, Autumn often pays out of pocket to provide for her classroom.