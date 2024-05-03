Megan Trainor, Sherri Shepherd & Kerry Washington Join the Guest Lineup

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns with another star-studded lineup and more surprises!

Tune in May 6 to May 10 to see JHud with big names from the world of television, movies, music, and more.

Monday, May 6

Lauren Dunn

Singer Meghan Trainor stops by to chat about her new album, “Timeless.”

Jennifer also welcomes Nexstar’s Remarkable Women to the show.

Tuesday, May 7

Sandy Honig/Octavia Klein

Hannah Einbinder and Paul W. Downs from “Hacks” visit the studio.

Jennifer then welcomes Mark Raymond Jr. from New Orleans, Louisiana. Mark is the founder and CEO of The Split Second Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the first adaptive gym in Louisiana. The foundation is dedicated to helping individuals with disabling conditions transition from inpatient rehabilitation back into society, with a focus on mental health support. Inspired by his own experience after a shallow diving accident in 2016, which resulted in a broken neck and paralysis, Mark opened the gym in 2021. To date, Mark has supported hundreds of families, who say his foundation is “life-changing.”

Wednesday, May 8

Copyrighted/Hannah Corwin

The cast of “UnPrisoned” — Kerry Washington, Delroy Lindo, Faly Rakotohavana, Jee Young Han, Marque Richardson and Jordyn McIntosh — are in the studio!

Gospel legend CeCe Winans also stops by to talk about her newest album, “More Than This.”

Jennifer then welcomes public speaker and middle school substitute teacher Cindy Noir from Atlanta, Georgia. Last year, Cindy shared a TikTok about how “UnPrisoned” impacted her personal healing journey. Describing the show as a “whole therapy session,” she revealed that the storyline helped her reconcile with her then-estranged father by seeing herself in Kerry Washington’s character and gaining empathy for her father through Delroy Lindo’s role.

Jennifer then visits mom of three, Cricut expert, and content creator Joy Green from Houston, Texas.

Thursday, May 9

Copyrighted

The multi-talented Sherri Shepherd, star of “Sherri,” is in the studio.

Jennifer then welcomes Autumn Goodman, a teacher from Rolling Hills Elementary in Orlando, Florida. Autumn has garnered 5.7 million likes on TikTok, frequently going viral for her “Day in the Life of an Art Teacher” vlogs. She works with many students from challenging home environments and believes that art serves as an equalizer, opening up entirely new worlds for them. Despite the challenges of limited funding and the high cost of art supplies, Autumn often pays out of pocket to provide for her classroom.

Friday, May 10

John Russo/Copyrighted

Actress and best-selling author Valerie Bertinelli visits to discuss her new cookbook, “Indulge: Delicious and Decadent Dishes to Enjoy and Share.”

Olympic figure skater, actress, and TV commentator Tara Lipinski also stops by.

Jennifer welcomes NICU nurses Taylor and Drew Deras from Omaha, Nebraska, to the show. The married couple recently made headlines by adopting 3-year-old Ella, a patient they cared for at work as her primary nurses. Born prematurely in May 2021, Ella faced numerous health challenges. When Ella became a ward of the state in December 2021, the couple stepped in as her foster parents, eventually adopting her in November 2023. Now a happy and thriving toddler, Ella has overcome significant health issues. Taylor and Drew describe their unexpected journey to parenthood as the greatest joy of their lives.