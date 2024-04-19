Zendaya, Elisabeth Moss & Milla Jovovich Join the Guest Lineup

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns with another star-studded lineup and more surprises!

Tune in April 22 to April 26 to see JHud with big names from the world of television, movies, music, and more.

Subscribe to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” newsletter to get the guest lineup direct to your inbox!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and Threads

Monday, April 22

Chris Haston/NBC / The Masons

“Lopez vs. Lopez” star George Lopez joins Jennifer in the studio.

Golda Rosheuvel, “Bridgerton’s” Queen Charlotte, stops by.

Jennifer welcomes Jack Dalton of Manchester, New Hampshire. Jack, an eighth-grade student, animal activist, public speaker, author, and educational YouTuber, is known as the “Kid Conservationist” for his dedicated work in orangutan conservation. In 2022, he won the President’s Environmental Youth Award and was a Top 20 finalist for the 2020 TIME Kid of the Year. Passionate about environmental preservation, Jack advocates for treating every day as Earth Day. He aspires to inspire both children and adults to adopt a more eco-conscious lifestyle.

Tuesday, April 23

Dylan Coulter

Giancarlo Esposito stops by to discuss his two new series, “Parish” and “The Gentlemen.”

Wednesday, April 24

Copyrighted

Elisabeth Moss visits the show to talk about her new spy thriller series, “The Veil.”

Jennifer welcomes Ossiereen “Ms. Ojay” Jones of Lawrenceville, Georgia. Ms. Ojay reached out to share her journey as a Black small business owner. At the onset of the pandemic, she noticed a void in her community — the absence of a Christian bookstore and a secure gathering spot for locals. In response, she established Rejoice Christian Bookstore in 2021. Despite encountering challenges, Ms. Ojay finds solace in the knowledge that she’s positively impacting lives.

Jennifer chats with professional grocery store taste-tester Jordan Myrick of Los Angeles, California. Jordan and her colleagues specialize in researching and taste-testing grocery store items nationwide. Their evaluations consider factors such as taste, price, and accessibility to rank products effectively. Jordan showcases some of the top-rated products she has sampled and guides Jennifer through a tasting experience.

Thursday, April 25

Luke Fontana/An Le

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, host of the podcast “Dinner’s On Me with Jesse Tyler Ferguson,” stops by the studio.

Milla Jovovich chats with Jennifer about co-starring together in the new action thriller movie “Breathe.”

Jennifer welcomes Russ, Melody, Taysia, and Rylan Stein of Los Angeles, the founders of pi00a, an Asian-, deaf-, and CODA-owned pizza restaurant. Melody, the mom, is deaf and had trouble finding work in the culinary space. Seeing the need for change, her family opened pi00a and only employ deaf workers. Their business aims to shift perceptions about deaf employees and facilitate greater job opportunities for them in the culinary field.

Friday, April 26

Getty Images

Zendaya drops by to chat about playing a tennis coach in her new feature film, “Challengers.”

Jennifer welcomes Angelica May and Imeek Watkins from Wilmington, North Carolina, who recently gained attention following a viral video capturing Imeek’s proposal to Angelica after she completed her final cancer treatment surrounded by family, friends, and their community. High school sweethearts, Angelica and Imeek recently celebrated their 10-year anniversary. Although Angelica’s diagnosis of stage 2 triple-negative breast cancer last year was a difficult journey, the couple is now celebrating Angelica being cancer-free.