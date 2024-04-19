George Lopez, Golda Rosheuvel

Jennifer welcomes Jack Dalton of Manchester, New Hampshire. Jack, an eighth-grade student, animal activist, public speaker, author, and educational YouTuber, is known as the “Kid Conservationist” for his dedicated work in orangutan conservation. In 2022, he won the President’s Environmental Youth Award and was a Top 20 finalist for the 2020 TIME Kid of the Year. Passionate about environmental preservation, Jack advocates for treating every day as Earth Day. He aspires to inspire both children and adults to adopt a more eco-conscious lifestyle.