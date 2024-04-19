Elisabeth Moss
Episodes April 24, 2024
Elisabeth Moss visits the show to talk about her new spy thriller series, “The Veil.”
Jennifer welcomes Ossiereen “Ms. Ojay” Jones of Lawrenceville, Georgia. Ms. Ojay reached out to share her journey as a Black small business owner. At the onset of the pandemic, she noticed a void in her community — the absence of a Christian bookstore and a secure gathering spot for locals. In response, she established Rejoice Christian Bookstore in 2021. Despite encountering challenges, Ms. Ojay finds solace in the knowledge that she’s positively impacting lives.
Jennifer chats with professional grocery store taste-tester Jordan Myrick of Los Angeles, California. Jordan and her colleagues specialize in researching and taste-testing grocery store items nationwide. Their evaluations consider factors such as taste, price, and accessibility to rank products effectively. Jordan showcases some of the top-rated products she has sampled and guides Jennifer through a tasting experience.