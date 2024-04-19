Copyrighted

Elisabeth Moss visits the show to talk about her new spy thriller series, “The Veil.”

Jennifer welcomes Ossiereen “Ms. Ojay” Jones of Lawrenceville, Georgia. Ms. Ojay reached out to share her journey as a Black small business owner. At the onset of the pandemic, she noticed a void in her community — the absence of a Christian bookstore and a secure gathering spot for locals. In response, she established Rejoice Christian Bookstore in 2021. Despite encountering challenges, Ms. Ojay finds solace in the knowledge that she’s positively impacting lives.