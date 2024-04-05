Tyler James Williams, Dorian Missick

Dorian Missick stops by to talk about his new film, “Shirley,” a biopic about trailblazing politician Shirley Chisholm.

Jennifer welcomes Ford McLiney from Kansas City, Missouri, a high-level athlete who has found solace in diving amid struggles with his sexuality. Encouraged by an online friendship with openly gay swimmer Ryan Dafforn, Ford now works as a recruiter and diving coach, aiming to support other athletes.