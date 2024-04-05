Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti
Episodes April 11, 2024
Ryan Powell / Frank Micelotta/ABC
“Abbott Elementary” stars Sheryl Lee Ralph and Chris Perfetti visit the show.
Jennifer then welcomes Scripps National Spelling Bee winner Dev Shah from Largo, Florida.
Next, Anthony Sanchez from Fort Worth, Texas, stops by to chat with Jennifer. Anthony was paralyzed in a motorcycle accident seven months before the birth of his daughter Mia. Anthony believes his daughter’s birth turned his life around. Dubbed “Wheelchair Papi,” he’s become a social media sensation, raising awareness for the wheelchair community, offering support, and inspiring others to thrive despite challenges.