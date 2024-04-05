Quinta Brunson, Tabitha Brown

Author and social media personality Tabitha Brown joins us to discuss her book “I Did a Thing: 30 Days to Living Free.”

Jennifer then welcomes Deanna Dixon, a single mom and full-time rideshare driver from Atlanta, Georgia. Known as the “RideShare Queen” on social media, Deanna’s viral videos, which combine carpool karaoke, cab confessions, and life talk, have amassed over 20 million views. Her goal is to make sure passengers leave feeling better than when they arrived.