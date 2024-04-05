Lisa Ann Walter, Chef Kwame

Jennifer welcomes 17-year-old Dr. Dorothy Tillman from Chicago, Illinois, who recently made headlines for earning her Ph.D. in Integrated Behavioral Health from Arizona State University. Dr. Tillman’s educational journey includes earning her associate degree at age 10, her bachelor’s degree at age 12, and her master’s degree by age 14. In 2020, she founded the DorothyJeanius STEAM Leadership Institute for Kids in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. Despite her impressive accomplishments, she considers herself an average teenager and is currently preparing for prom.