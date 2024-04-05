Janelle James, William Stanford Davis
Episodes April 10, 2024
Janelle James/Bobby Quillard
Janelle James and William Stanford Davis from “Abbott Elementary” stop by the studio.
Jennifer then welcomes Bryan Ross from Beaumont, California, a P.E. teacher and coach at Ánimo Venice Charter High School. His wife, Janet, wrote to celebrate Bryan’s dedication to mentoring and coaching students in a Title 1 school. As a Watts neighborhood native, Bryan is driven by the area’s challenges to give back through education, offering life experiences to bridge the gap for underserved communities.