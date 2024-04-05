Skip to main content

Janelle James, William Stanford Davis

Episodes April 10, 2024

Janelle James and William Stanford Davis from “Abbott Elementary” stop by the studio.

Jennifer then welcomes Bryan Ross from Beaumont, California, a P.E. teacher and coach at Ánimo Venice Charter High School. His wife, Janet, wrote to celebrate Bryan’s dedication to mentoring and coaching students in a Title 1 school. As a Watts neighborhood native, Bryan is driven by the area’s challenges to give back through education, offering life experiences to bridge the gap for underserved communities.