Joel McHale & Patton Oswalt Join the Guest Lineup

Cliff Lipson CBS/Sam Jones

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns with another star-studded lineup and more surprises!

Tune in April 1 to April 5 to see JHud with big names from the world of television, movies, music, and more.

Monday, April 1

Cliff Lipson

Joel McHale chats about his television show “Animal Control.”

Tuesday, April 2

The Riker Brothers

Bill Bellamy promotes his upcoming comedy tour.

Jennifer welcomes Tyara Lee from Upland, CA. Despite facing adversity as a foster youth in Compton, Tyara defied expectations and financed her education through four jobs. Overcoming instability, she credits her resilience to her faith and capacity for forgiveness. In 2018, Tyara founded She Is Foundation Network, a nonprofit aiding women with housing, employment, financial literacy, and empowerment, drawing from her own experiences.

Jennifer welcomes Asjia O’Neal from Dallas, TX who made history in December as the #1 draft pick for America's first professional volleyball league, launched in 2024. Asjia gained fame for leading the Texas Longhorns to consecutive championship wins in 2022 & 2023. Despite overcoming two open-heart surgeries, she aims to secure a spot in the Paris Olympics. Asjia will teach Jennifer how to play volleyball on the show.

Wednesday, April 3

Andrea Domjan

Tarek El Moussa discusses his television show “Flip Your Life: How to Find Opportunities in Distress.”

Jennifer welcomes Andini Makosinski, a young inventor and Gen Z financial expert. Most recently, Andini has taken on the role of on-screen host for the second season of her show 'Your World On Money.'

Thursday, April 4

Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times

Sara Gilbert chats about her sitcom “The Conners.”

Jennifer welcomes Alex George from Philadelphia, PA. Alex is a TikTok creator on a quest to make every chocolate chip cookie recipe on the internet. She is documenting her baking journey on a spreadsheet with ratings, effort, comments, and links to the recipes. Alex will teach Jennifer how to make chocolate chip cookies on the show.

Friday, April 5

Sam Jones

Patton Oswalt discusses his movie “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.”

Jennifer welcomes 20-month-old Zoey Cartagena and her parents Alexis and Tony from Maplewood, NJ. A video of Zoey pointing to her skin and saying “so pretty” recently went viral. As a bi-racial couple, Alexis says it is imperative to teach her daughter the importance of loving the skin she’s in. The couple gets emotional when talking about the struggles they faced expanding their family and said Zoey is their ‘miracle baby.’ Alexis and Tony said the viral video is a reminder of the importance of pouring into young girls, and the love and positivity surrounding the video means the world to them.