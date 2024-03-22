Jenna Dewan

Jennifer welcomes Kina Evans from Hayward, CA. Kina is a middle school special education teacher at Caesar Chavez Middle School and founder of Bully Talk Inc., a nonprofit organization that equips kids with tools and leadership skills to decrease bullying and create positive practices. Kina has been a teacher for 5 years and says she is motivated and inspired by her students daily. She calls her students her babies and constantly goes out of pocket to provide them with anything they need.