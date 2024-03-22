Alison Brie, Jenna Dewan & Jerrod Carmichael Join the Guest Lineup

Copyrighted

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns with another star-studded lineup and more surprises!

Tune in March 25 to March 29 to see JHud with big names from the world of television, movies, music, and more.

Monday, March 25

Alison Brie discusses her new Peacock series “Apples Never Fall.”

Jennifer welcomes 4-year-old Leila Danai and her mother, Mildred Munjanganja, from Pompano Beach, FL, who went viral for telling her mom about how she stood up to a classmate who told her he didn’t like her hairstyle. In the clip, Leila recalls the interaction: “(He said), 'I don’t like that hair — it’s crazy’. And I said, 'My mommy made it. And if you don’t like it, I’ll keep it for myself.” Mildred and Leila will chat with Jennifer about their story and about the importance of instilling self-confidence at home.

Jennifer welcomes Shaniece Jones from Los Angeles, CA, who is a pro closet organizer and declutter expert known as the “closet therapist” by her clients.

Tuesday, March 26

Bo Burnham

Jerrod Carmichael promotes his HBO series “Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show.”

Jennifer welcomes neuroscientist and popular online content creator Emily McDonald from Fort Lauderdale, FL. While studying neuroscience, Emily found it ironic that neuroscientists knew the importance of mental health, but none of them were taking care of their minds. She decided to apply neuroscience knowledge to help rewire her brain and improve her mental health. After noticing a huge difference in her mood with small changes, she began sharing the tips.

Wednesday, March 27

Rich Polk/Marvin Johnson

Gina Rodriguez discusses her ABC series “Not Dead Yet.”

Carla Hall (“Chasing Flavor”) will perform a cooking demo.

Jennifer welcomes Jenn Drummond from Park City, UT, a mom of seven who recently made history by becoming the first woman to climb the Seven Second Summits. After recovering from a bad car accident in 2018, Jenn was inspired to climb a mountain for her 40th birthday. She began training, and eventually decided to set a world record and climb the Seven Second Summits, which she completed last summer. Jenn’s new book, BreakProof, was released in January and she just returned from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro with three of her sons.

Thursday, March 28

Matt Sayles/Christopher Patey

Kenya Barris discusses his BET+ series “Diarra From Detroit.”

Jamie Kern Lima promotes her book “Worthy.”

Friday, March 29

Spring Celebration!

Jenna Dewan promotes her ABC series “The Rookie.”