Alison Brie

Jennifer welcomes 4-year-old Leila Danai and her mother, Mildred Munjanganja, from Pompano Beach, FL, who went viral for telling her mom about how she stood up to a classmate who told her he didn’t like her hairstyle. In the clip, Leila recalls the interaction: “(He said), 'I don’t like that hair — it’s crazy’. And I said, 'My mommy made it. And if you don’t like it, I’ll keep it for myself.” Mildred and Leila will chat with Jennifer about their story and about the importance of instilling self-confidence at home.