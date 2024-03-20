Words from Wise Women on Dating, Relationships & More

This Women’s History Month, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is highlighting the wisdom shared by amazing women.

In the segment “Words from the Wise,” Jennifer Hudson enlisted the help of some sharp-witted senior-aged women from her live in-studio audience to share their advice on how to handle various real-life dating scenarios.

On JHud’s panel were Youlanda, 68, single (“and ready to do some serious mingling!”) with no children; Beth, 71, married for 20 years with two children and eight grandchildren; Emmie, 72, married for 51 years with two children; and Jeanie, 79, single with two children and three grandchildren.

Here’s what these ladies had to say about how to handle being ghosted, dressing for a first date, and more!

Texting Etiquette

While most of the women think you should skip texting and just pick up the phone to call the person you’re interested in, Emmie thinks texting does have an advantage.

“You know how people are, you say something and they don’t let you finish, they start asking questions — if I text, I can give them the whole thing,” she explained.

“And you have receipts!” replied JHud.

As for how many texts you should send a potential paramour, Beth says the limit is two: “You do one, after two hours you do the second one. After that, no more.”

Jeanie thinks two is too much. “In that situation, one is too many,” she said. “Pick up the phone!”

If you’ve been ghosted by someone you’ve been texting with, Jeanie advises to drop them and move on. “Keep walking, get another one! Don’t waste your time,” she said. “You’re either going to be the option or the priority.”

“Don’t be thirsty,” advised Youlanda.

Dating Dos & Don’ts

All the women were in agreement that it is fine for a woman to make the first move when approaching someone they’re interested in.

“Don’t be shy about approaching them because you never know, they might be standing there shy,” Emmie said. “They might be so happy to talk to you.”

“Just make sure you keep your respect and class and show them who you are,” added Jeanie.

When you’re on your first date, the ladies think you should dress more conservatively. “You don’t want to show too much,” said Beth. “Keep it a secret.”

“But only in the beginning!” added Emmie.

When looking for your next relationship, the ladies all agreed that “opposites attract.”

“I’m outgoing, and my husband is very shy and introverted,” Emmie said. “But I bring out the best in him.”

“It makes it more interesting,” added Jeanie. “You don’t want anyone just like you.”

But beware of red flags! “Make sure you ask the question: ‘Are you still living in your parents’ basement?’ That’s a red flag,” said Beth.

“Ask him for his FICO score,” said Youlanda. Added Beth, “And if he doesn’t know what that means” — give him the boot!

Long-Term Relationship Advice

The four ladies also shared their hard-earned wisdom about maintaining a long relationship. “I’ve been married 51 years and two months,” said Emmie. “The best word is ‘compromise.’”

“It’s all about being kind,” added Beth. “You can be upset at each other, but be kind.”

As for keeping things spicy in your relationship when you’ve been together for awhile, Emmie had some great advice: “When he’s washing dishes, I go over there and I pinch his butt,” she said. “And he keeps washing!”