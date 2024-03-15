Joe Manganiello

Jennifer welcomes Dre’Shon Jackson from Florence, SC. Last month, a video of Dre’Shon reacting to his acceptance letter from Harvard University went viral. Dre’Shon said he is being recognized everywhere he goes and is referred to as the local “hero of hope.” Dre’Shon says he lives in a rural town that faces a lot of challenges, and he hopes to be a beacon of light and inspiration to the youth in his community. After college, Dre’Shon aspires to be an attorney and politician and hopes to one day give back to his community.