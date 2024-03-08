James Pickens Jr.

Jennifer welcomes Curls on the Block founder Analise Harris from West Covina, CA. As a Black educator in her Colorado school, Analise says she noticed Black students would gravitate toward her and witnessed girls being teased for their natural hair. She created the organization to build a bridge between STEAM and beauty for girls with curly hair. The students in the program learn how to take care of their natural hair while also implementing science and math skills.

Jennifer welcomes Olympian Arianna Choi from Orlando, FL, who is the number one rated nine-year-old fencer in the USA and has won fencing competitions coast to coast. She won her first tournament within one week of learning to fence and never looked back. Winning six Gold Medals in her first year of fencing, she added another 16 tournament wins at the end of her second year. She will teach Jennifer how to fence.