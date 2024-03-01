Tichina Arnold

Jennifer welcomes back David Riherd , the co-founder of Wildlife Learning Center (WLC), a zoological park in Sylmar, California , with baby animals, including baby bunnies and a baby giraffe! WLC cares for more than 100 displaced, rescued, and zoo-born wild animals.

Jennifer welcomes 72-year-old drummer Dorothea Taylor from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Dorothea started playing drums when she was little and has captivated people across the world with her talent. Her grandson helped her start a TikTok during the pandemic, and since has amassed over 1.5 million followers. She will chat with Jennifer and perform.