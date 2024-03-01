Offset, Wolfgang Puck

Jennifer welcomes Daughter Sister Stepper Dancer (DSSD) step coach LaTodda Wallace from Atlanta, Georgia, whose youth program serves ages 4 through college. LaTodda grew up in foster care and says her middle school step coaches saved her life. In 2016, she opened DSSD to provide support and mentorship to girls in her community. Today, LaTodda has helped over 3,000 female youth and their families, and her team has won numerous state and national awards. Jennifer will chat with LaTodda before she is joined by her 7-year-old daughter, Nyala, and two 16-year-olds from the team, Ravyn and Ondreja, who will showcase a few step moves.