Ziggy Marley, Offset & Daniel Dae Kim Join the Guest Lineup

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns with another star-studded lineup and more surprises!

Tune in February 26 to March 1 to see JHud with big names from the world of television, movies, music, and more.

Monday, March 4

Kwaku Alston

Tichina Arnold from “The Neighborhood” drops by.

Jennifer welcomes back David Riherd, the co-founder of Wildlife Learning Center (WLC), a zoological park in Sylmar, California, with baby animals, including baby bunnies and a baby giraffe! WLC cares for more than 100 displaced, rescued, and zoo-born wild animals.

Jennifer welcomes 72-year-old drummer Dorothea Taylor from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Dorothea started playing drums when she was little and has captivated people across the world with her talent. Her grandson helped her start a TikTok during the pandemic, and since has amassed over 1.5 million followers. She will chat with Jennifer and perform.

Tuesday, March 5

Zach Weinberg/Courtesy of Tuff Gong Worldwide

Ziggy Marley discusses the documentary “Bob Marley: One Love.”

Pet trainer Brandon McMillan from “Lucky Dog Reunions” brings his furry friends to the show.

Wednesday, March 6

Maarten de Boer/NBC

Jon Cryer and Abigail Spencer promote “Extended Family.”

Jennifer welcomes viral professional figure skaters Mariyah Gerber and Peter Gerber from Phoenix, Arizona, who met while performing for Disney on Ice in 2015. When the pandemic hit, they decided to do their routines at home and share the videos online, which have garnered millions of views.

Jennifer welcomes Robyn Roberts from Las Vegas, Nevada, who has made headlines for graduating from college at age 63 while working as a truck driver and driving across the country. Most of her studies and schoolwork were done from inside the bed of her semi-truck. Obtaining her bachelor’s degree was a big accomplishment for Robyn, as she once struggled with addiction and homelessness and never thought it was possible. She plans to attend law school next year and hopes to inspire others.

Thursday, March 7

Tyler Mills

Daniel Dae Kim promotes his Netflix series “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

Jennifer welcomes Melissa Carnegie from Charlotte, North Carolina, who created Kicks & Fros, a digital lifestyle brand and community that celebrates sneaker culture and Black and Brown women in the space. Melissa says women of color are often overlooked and undervalued in the sneaker world, even though they bring so much to the culture. Through Kicks & Fros, Melissa aims to address the underrepresentation of women in the sneaker world.

Friday, March 8

Motown Records/Marco Bollinger

Offset visits to chat about his “Set It Off” tour.

Jennifer welcomes Daughter Sister Stepper Dancer (DSSD) step coach LaTodda Wallace from Atlanta, Georgia, whose youth program serves ages 4 through college. LaTodda grew up in foster care and says her middle school step coaches saved her life. In 2016, she opened DSSD to provide support and mentorship to girls in her community. Today, LaTodda has helped over 3,000 female youth and their families, and her team has won numerous state and national awards. Jennifer will chat with LaTodda before she is joined by her 7-year-old daughter, Nyala, and two 16-year-olds from the team, Ravyn and Ondreja, who will showcase a few step moves.

Governors Ball chef Wolfgang Puck gives an Oscars demo.