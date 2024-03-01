Daniel Dae Kim
Episodes March 07, 2024
Tyler Mills
Daniel Dae Kim promotes his Netflix series “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”
Jennifer welcomes Melissa Carnegie from Charlotte, North Carolina, who created Kicks & Fros, a digital lifestyle brand and community that celebrates sneaker culture and Black and Brown women in the space. Melissa says women of color are often overlooked and undervalued in the sneaker world, even though they bring so much to the culture. Through Kicks & Fros, Melissa aims to address the underrepresentation of women in the sneaker world.