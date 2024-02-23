Karen Pittman
Episodes February 27, 2024
Karen Pittman comes by to discuss her Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show.”
Jennifer then welcomes teen archers Caelan and Milla Shanklin — the Shanklin Twins — from Castle Rock, Colorado, who both hold state championship titles and records in their state. Caelan is also a national champion and aspires to compete in the 2028 Olympics. They love teaching archery and say it’s a sport anyone can become good at, no matter their body type. They will chat with Jennifer and perform a demo.
Jennifer welcomes viral couple Rita Smith and Theodore Smith Sr. from New Orleans, Louisiana, who have gained popularity through Rita’s videos, which offer a glimpse inside their love life. The Louisiana native, who has been married to Theodore for four decades, has become a voice of wisdom with her advice on intimacy tips, valuing partnership, fun date nights, and the importance of feminine necessities, including perfume and lingerie.
Jennifer welcomes Housing Resources Inc. Board of Directors Vice President Lawanda Chambers from Milwaukee, WI. The nonprofit organization helps individuals and families purchase their own homes. Lawanda who the organization once helped will chat with Jennifer.