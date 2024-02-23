Copyrighted

Karen Pittman comes by to discuss her Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show.”

Jennifer then welcomes teen archers Caelan and Milla Shanklin — the Shanklin Twins — from Castle Rock, Colorado, who both hold state championship titles and records in their state. Caelan is also a national champion and aspires to compete in the 2028 Olympics. They love teaching archery and say it’s a sport anyone can become good at, no matter their body type. They will chat with Jennifer and perform a demo.

Jennifer welcomes viral couple Rita Smith and Theodore Smith Sr. from New Orleans, Louisiana, who have gained popularity through Rita’s videos, which offer a glimpse inside their love life. The Louisiana native, who has been married to Theodore for four decades, has become a voice of wisdom with her advice on intimacy tips, valuing partnership, fun date nights, and the importance of feminine necessities, including perfume and lingerie.