Erin & Ben Napier, Page Turner, Brandy Clark

Jennifer welcomes Baileigh Sinaman-Daniel from Swannanoa, NC, who recently made headlines as a one-armed D3 college basketball player at Warren Wilson College. Baileigh was born with a birth defect that caused her right arm to not fully develop. She started playing basketball in her freshman year of high school and was unexpectedly cut from the team during her senior year. She was determined to continue her basketball career and made her college team. Baileigh hopes to inspire others and show them that anything is possible.