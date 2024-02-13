Billy Gardell
Episodes February 13, 2024
Cate Hellman
Billy Gardell discusses his comedy series “Bob Hearts Abishola.”
Jennifer welcomes Shay Jefferson from Belton, Missouri, who is the founder and Executive Director of Family Resource Center. The nonprofit provides support and resources for families in Missouri and has 12 centers across the state that provide essentials ranging from baby supplies, food, clothes, etc. all free of charge. Shay says fundraising for her nonprofit is a constant struggle and in order to keep the 12 locations open, she doesn’t take a salary.