Sarah Silverman
Episodes February 13, 2024
Robyn Von Swank
Sarah Silverman promotes “Stupid Pet Tricks.”
Basketball coach “Lethal Shooter” Chris Matthews preps Jennifer for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.
Jennifer welcomes Amber Kemp-Gerstel from Miami, Florida, who is a child psychologist turned full-time crafter. She says her “doable-DIY” approach takes away the complication, intimidation, and frustration of crafting and gives you all the info you need to jump headfirst into the DIY life. Amber will do a Valentine’s Day-themed crafting demo.