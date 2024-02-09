Coco Jones, Sarah Silverman & Donald Faison Join the Guest Lineup

Chris Millard/Warner Bros. / Robyn Von Swank / Maarten de Boer/NBC

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns with another star-studded lineup and more surprises!

Tune in February 12 to February 16 to see JHud with big names from the world of television, movies, music, and more.

Monday, February 12

Donald Faison promtoes his comedy series “Extended Family.”

Bobby Berk discusses the new season of “Queer Eye” and his Tri Pointe Homes partnership.

Tuesday, February 13

Sarah Silverman promotes “Stupid Pet Tricks.”

Basketball coach “Lethal Shooter” Chris Matthews preps Jennifer for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Jennifer welcomes Amber Kemp-Gerstel from Miami, Florida, who is a child psychologist turned full-time crafter. She says her “doable-DIY” approach takes away the complication, intimidation, and frustration of crafting and gives you all the info you need to jump headfirst into the DIY life. Amber will do a Valentine’s Day-themed crafting demo.

Wednesday, February 14

Coco Jones stops by the show for a special Valentine's Day Celebration.

Astrologer Jennifer Freed, author of the book “A Map to Your Soul,” offers a Valentine’s Day astrology demo.

Thursday, February 15

Jennifer welcomes back 5-year-old Lil Mike and his dad, Mike Jones, from Williamsburg, Virginia, who first appeared earlier in the season. Lil Mike showed off his basketball skills and was surprised by Shaq and received tickets to his first NBA game. Since then, he has started learning new skills, and Mike says people still recognize him from being on the show. Lil Mike will help prepare Jennifer to play in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Friday, February 16

To Be Announced