Monica, Black Pumas
Episodes February 08, 2024
Grammy-winning R&B singer Monica stops by!
Black Pumas will perform their latest single “Ice Cream (Pay Phone)” from their album “Chronicles of a Diamond.”
Jennifer welcomes 4-year-old preschool student Summer and her parents Marvin and Janyl, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Summer is an aspiring surgeon and loves talking about bones, surgical procedures, and anything related to the medical field. She is known online for her dinnertime conversations with her dad, Dr. Marvin Smith (an orthopedic surgeon), where she asks him about the surgeries he performed that day.