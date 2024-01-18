Paris Hilton & Kathy Hilton, Joel Kim Booster

Jennifer welcomes Dr. Kwane Stewart from San Diego, CA, who is known as “The Street Vet." Dr. Kwane is a veterinarian who has quietly volunteered his time walking the city streets of California and given free veterinary services to the pets of unhoused people. In 2020, Dr. Kwane founded the nonprofit "Project Street Vet" to expand this important work and provide more support to those in need. Dr. Kwane was recently named CNN's 2023 Hero of the Year.