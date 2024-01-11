Reggie Watts

Jennifer welcomes closet therapist Shaniece Jones from Los Angeles, California, who is a biologist-turned-pro closet organizer and declutter expert. Having spent the last 10 years in the closets of celebrities, executives, and entrepreneurs, her inner researcher has continued to study people and the effects their home environments have on them. Shaniece’s goal is to curate aesthetically pleasing and functional spaces that allow clients more time to live their lives.