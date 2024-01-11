Kaley Cuoco
Episodes January 15, 2024
Copyrighted
Kaley Cuoco discusses her film “Role Play” and her pet line Oh Norman!
Jennifer welcomes Arlene Felder from Burlington, New Jersey, who is the founder of Glassy Brown Cookies. After 15 years as a social worker, Arlene took a leap of faith and pursued her passion and now has two storefronts, ships nationwide, and leads cookie classes. She still loves giving back and supports her community by offering free consultations to small business owners and hosting free cookie classes for youth.