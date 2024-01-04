Rich Paul, Saint Harison

Jennifer welcomes 6-year-old Nathan Katcher and his mother, Rachel, from St. Louis, MO. Nathan has been making headlines for his ability to solve long-equation math problems. Rachel started posting his videos on TikTok to share Nathan’s love for math with the world. Nathan has always been fascinated by numbers and by age 4, he was counting to 6,000. Nathan solves all math problems in his head and hopes to be a math scientist when he gets older.