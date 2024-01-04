Jerry O'Connell

Jennifer welcomes Kelly Flowers from Dallas, TX , the founder of non-profit Women Leading Technology, which focuses on bringing diversity and equity into the tech space through programs for young girls. As a woman in tech, Kelly was often the only woman and the only person of color on her team. In 2018, Kelly started a LinkedIn Group where she invited other women working in tech to connect and figure out ways to get more women interested in the space. Today, Women Leading Technology is an official non-profit that she calls a “technology sorority.”

Jennifer welcomes 84-year-old skydiver Kim Emmons Knor from Denver, CO. She knew at age 5 that she wanted to one day jump out of a plane after her uncle returned home from World War II with a military parachute. Years later, she was one of only two women who competed against men in the U.S. team tryouts in 1961, and in 1962 she made history as a member of the first Women’s Parachute Team, winning gold at the 6th World Parachuting Championships. She has completed over 600 jumps and is currently in pursuit of earning her Gold Wings for 1,000 jumps.