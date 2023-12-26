Tia Mowry
Episodes January 03, 2024
Felisha Tolentino
Tia Mowry discusses her new cooking series “Not Like Mama” and her hair care line, 4U by Tia.
Jennifer welcomes back motivational speaker Alethea Crimmins from Lafayette, LA, who will be providing motivation to start the new year.
Jennifer welcomes Shundrika Houston and her husband, Edward, from Houston, TX, for a Zoom gender reveal. Shundrika wrote to the show, saying this pregnancy was a surprise and they were shocked to learn they are expecting twins due in May! Shundrika and Edward are already parents to two boys, Garrison and Gavin, and they can’t wait to become a family of six.