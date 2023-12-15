Jason Momoa, Mariah Carey & Shaquille O'Neal Join the Guest Lineup

Mike Marslan/Copyrighted/James Macari

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns with another star-studded lineup and more surprises!

Tune in December 18 to December 22 to see JHud with big names from the world of television, movies, music, and more.

Monday, December 18

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal surprises 4-year-old basketball prodigy Lil Mike.

Tuesday, December 19

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Israel Houghton stop by to chat with Jennifer.

Wednesday, December 20

Lil Rel Howery promotes his new movie “Dashing Through the Snow."

Olympic gold medalist and world champion Tara Lipinski discusses her podcast "Unexpecting."

Thursday, December 21

Grammy Award-winning artist, “Queen of Christmas,” and icon Mariah Carey stops by as part of the show’s “Legends” series. Mariah will discuss her “Merry Christmas One and All!” tour.

Friday, December 22

Jason Momoa promotes his new film "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

Jennifer welcomes two-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist Raul Midón from Laurel, MD. Originally from New Mexico, Raul was blinded at birth by an incubator after being born prematurely. He studied jazz at the University of Miami, and after college, he performed as a background vocalist for many renowned Latin artists. He went on to have a successful music career, working with industry legends like Bill Withers, Stevie Wonder, and Sting.

Jennifer welcomes coach and superfan Treena Moore from Baltimore, MD, who was surprised recently during with the show’s first-ever "Knock Star" school visit! Jennifer had surprised Treena and the step team of Harlem Park Elementary-Middle School earlier this year.