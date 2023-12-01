Matthew McConaughey & Demi Lovato Join the Guest Lineup

Getty Images / Angelo Kritikos

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns next week with another star-studded lineup and more surprises!

Tune in December 4 to December 8 to see JHud with big names from the world of television, movies, music, and more.

Monday, December 4

Jeannie Mai promotes her CBS game show “Raid the Cage.”

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios discusses his talk series “Good Trouble.”

Jennifer welcomes DJ Brian Phoenix from Saco, Maine, whose video of him DJ’ing a wedding went viral with over 9 million views. Brian, who has been a DJ for over 40 years, said he does not fit the typical stereotype of a DJ and people are amused by the fact he uses CDs. Brian hopes this video shows people that you’re never too old to live out your passion.

Tuesday, December 5

Ayesha Curry discusses her skin care line Sweet July Skin.

Jennifer welcomes back 11-year-old kid reporter Jeremiah Fennell and his mom, Lorraine Golden. Jeremiah will chat with Jennifer about what he’s been up to since he was last on the show.

Wednesday, December 6

Darius Rucker promotes his new album “Carolyn’s Boy.”

Thursday, December 7

Demi Lovato promotes her Roku special “A Very Demi Holiday Special.”

Ally Brooke discusses her Christmas EP “Under the Tree.”

Grammy-nominated artist Davido will perform a medley of his songs “Feel” and “Unavailable”

Friday, December 8

Matthew McConaughey discusses his children’s book “Just Because” and Pantalones Organic Tequila.

Jennifer welcomes It’s Bigger Than Us founder Tyrone Nance from Inglewood, California, whose nonprofit, established in 2020, provides solution-based resources to underserved families in South Los Angeles.