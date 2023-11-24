Dionne Warwick, Henry Winkler & Da’Vine Joy Randolph Join the Guest Lineup

Andrew Eccles/Conrad Khalil

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns next week with another star-studded lineup and more surprises!

Tune in November 27 to December 1 to see JHud with big names from the world of television, movies, music, and more.

Subscribe to the “Jennifer Hudson Show” newsletter to get the guest lineup direct to your inbox!

Monday, November 27

Conrad Khalil/Getty Images

Da’Vine Joy Randolph promotes her movies “The Holdovers” and “Rustin.”

Tyla discusses her single “Water.”

Jennifer welcomes high school senior and future first-generation college student Dana Bolden from Jackson, Mississippi, who recently made headlines for being awarded over $2.2 million in scholarships from more than 50 colleges. Dana feels proud to be able to represent her community and said it is rare to see positive stories coming out of her neighborhood.

Tuesday, November 28

Andrew Eccles

Henry Winkler returns to discuss his book, “Being Henry: The Fonz…and Beyond.”

Jennifer welcomes educator Angelique Williams and her 6-year-old student Emora from Cleveland, Ohio. Angelique is the dean of students at East Academy and founder of the nonprofit Let Art Breathe, which helps her students with social-emotional learning through performing arts. Every day at school, Angelique’s student Emora asks her “best friend” Angelique if she has found a husband yet. Last month, Emora decided to help Angelique by doing a little prayer at the lunch table. Angelique filmed Emora’s prayer and the video has gone viral online.

Jennifer welcomes 17-year-old Amber Wilsondebriano from Charleston, South Carolina, who recently made history for being crowned the first Black homecoming queen at her school, Porter-Gaud School. The school is 155 years old and has been doing homecoming court for over 40 years. Amber feels overjoyed to create a legacy that means so much and wants to inspire other young kids to know that anything is possible, regardless of their race. Amber hopes her story of representation shows people that times are changing and that there is hope, positivity, and love everywhere in the world.

Wednesday, November 29

Madison Phipps/Sarah Partain/Kailey Schwerman

Ellie Goulding promotes her new album, “Higher Than Heaven.”

Nick DiGiovanni promotes his cookbook, “Knife Drop: Creative Recipes Anyone Can Cook” and his brand Osmo Salt.

Kris Polaha discusses the movie “A Biltmore Christmas” and “The Shift.”

Jennifer welcomes back body language expert Vanessa Van Edwards from Austin, Texas, who is a best-selling author, speaker, and teacher. Vanessa is renowned for teaching science-backed people skills to audiences worldwide.

Thursday, November 30

Winnie Harlow promotes her skin care line, Cay Skin.

Dionne Warwick and Damon Elliott discuss their song “I Kneel.”

Friday, December 1

Getty Images

Dove Cameron promotes her debut album, “Alchemical.”

Jennifer welcomes 4-year-old bug expert Jeremiah Davis and his mom, Taneika Weaver, from Douglasville, Georgia. Jeremiah makes educational TikTok videos about his bug knowledge. Taneika first noticed her son’s interest in bugs when he was 3 years old and began educating him on different species. Jeremiah’s favorite bugs are spiders and roaches, and he wants to be an entomologist when he grows up.