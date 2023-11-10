Mariah Carey, Blake Shelton & Ariana Madix Join the Guest Lineup

Copyrighted/Sophy Holland

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns next week with another star-studded lineup and more surprises!

Tune in November 13 to November 17 to see JHud with big names from the world of television, music, and more.

Monday, November 13

Gabriel Iglesias promotes his comedy tour “Don’t Worry Be Fluffy.”

Ariana Madix discusses competing on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Jennifer spotlights 14-year-old singer Reid Wilson from Montgomery, Alabama, who recently started posting singing videos on social media but has already caught the attention of millions. Reid will perform and chat with Jennifer.

Tuesday, November 14

Mike and Kyra Epps stop by to discuss their HGTV series, “Buying Back the Block.”

Jennifer welcomes Cori Salazar and her husband, Zak Salazar, from Mission Viejo, California, who are parents of three children: 4-year-old Juniper, 3-year-old Delaney, and 21-month-old Luna. Last spring, their lives changed when the couple each received a cancer diagnosis just months apart.

Wednesday, November 15

Grammy Award-winning artist, “Queen of Christmas,” and icon Mariah Carey stops by as part of the show’s “Legends” series. Mariah will discuss her “Merry Christmas One and All!” tour.

Thursday, November 16

Chef and restaurateur José Andrés promotes his graphic novel, “Feeding Dangerously: On the Ground with José Andrés,” and World Central Kitchen.

Friday, November 17

Country music superstar Blake Shelton discusses “Barmageddon” and the “Back to the Honky Tonk” tour.

Jennifer welcomes 81-year-old Nora Langdon from Detroit, Michigan, a retired real estate broker turned professional powerlifter.