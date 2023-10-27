Octavia Spencer
Episodes November 02, 2023
Octavia Spencer promotes the new projects she executive produced for ID/Discovery, “Feds” and “The Lost Women of Highway 20.”
Jennifer spotlights accordionist Irany from Mexicali, Mexico, who grew up in a musical family where she learned to play instruments. After Irany’s father gave her an accordion, she taught herself how to play. Earlier this year, she was invited to play for global superstar Karol G’s Tiny Desk concert and then joined her on her U.S. stadium tour. Irany chats with Jennifer and performs.