Octavia Spencer and Smokey Robinson Join the Guest Lineup

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns next week with another star-studded lineup and more surprises!

Tune in October 30 to November 3 to see JHud with big names from the world of television, music, and more.

Subscribe to the “Jennifer Hudson Show” newsletter to get the guest lineup direct to your inbox!

Monday, October 30

Allister Ann

Chris Hardwick promotes his NBC game show “The Wall.”

Carly Pearce discusses her Country Music Made Me Do It Tour.

Jennifer welcomes 5-year-old Jelijah Diaz from Miami, Florida, who is a talented piano player with perfect pitch. Jelijah started taking lessons at the age of 3 and has won first place in local Miami competitions. Jelijah chats with Jennifer and performs while blindfolded.

Tuesday, October 31

Copyrighted/Natalie Malchev

Coi Leray promotes her new album “Coi.”

Sheila E. chats with Jennifer about her CBS game show “Lotería Loca.”

Wednesday, November 1

Derek Blanks with crowdMGM

Smokey Robinson promotes his new album, “Gasms.”

Thursday, November 2

Octavia Spencer promotes the new projects she executive produced for ID/Discovery, “Feds” and “The Lost Women of Highway 20.”

Jennifer spotlights accordionist Irany from Mexicali, Mexico, who grew up in a musical family where she learned to play instruments. After Irany’s father gave her an accordion, she taught herself how to play. Earlier this year, she was invited to play for global superstar Karol G’s Tiny Desk concert and then joined her on her U.S. stadium tour. Irany chats with Jennifer and performs.

Friday, November 3

Alfonso Ribeiro promotes “Dancing with the Stars” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

Jennifer welcomes first-grade teacher Sonja White from Desoto, Texas, who went viral after she created a mock trip to Mexico for her students in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.